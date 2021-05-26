Metro Transit Follows Holiday Schedules on Memorial Day

Reduced transit service on Monday, May 31

Due to Memorial Day, Metro operates Holiday schedules on Monday, May 31.

Holiday schedules are available on the following routes:

2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67 and 68

All standing paratransit rides are canceled. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides to travel on this date. Rides are eligible according to holiday schedules.

Metro's customer service center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The administration office will be closed on the holiday.

For more information, contact the Metro customer service center at (608) 266-4466 or mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.