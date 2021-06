Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Early Entries, Monday May 31st, 2021

Bob Baffert is hoping that independent tests on his Kentucky Derby-winning horse will soon clear his name. Medina Spirit won the hugely popular horse race a month ago and, as standard practice, was submitted to a drug test. When the test returned an indication of steroids in the horse’s system, another test was administered, reaching the same conclusion. As new workups on the horse’s blood are being conducted, Baffert, a member of the US Racing Hall of Fame, can only wait, but will do it from a distance. He has been banned by Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) for two years, a decision that follows on the heels of a suspension he received recently by the New York Racing Association.