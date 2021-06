Scientific Description: Tennessee Coneflower (Echinacea tennesseensis) was recently removed from the Federal Endangered Species Act list in 2011. It is a perennial member of the Aster Family (Asteraceae) and is easily grown in medium moist, well-drained soil in full sun. It grows to a height of 1.5 to 2.5 feet and a spread of 1 to 2 feet. It blooms from May through August and tolerates dry soils, clay soils, rocky soils and deer. It has dark green, hairy, lanceolate leaves, which are arranged in a whorl at the base of the stem and only a few stem leaves. The flowers have purple rays and copper-colored center cones. The daisy-shaped flowers attract many species of insects, especially butterflies.