Schlafly has announced plans for three of its popular festivals this fall, all of which will be in-person events at the brewery’s downtown west or Maplewood brewpubs. • Hop in the City will take place noon-4 p.m. Sept. 18 at Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust Street). This year’s event will feature the release of a specialty beer and variants as well as live music and “festival fare.”