BTM Partners buys Riveters, acquiring 3rd NWHL franchise

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Women’s Hockey League's New Jersey-based Metropolitan Riveters are being sold to BTM Partners, which will now control three of the league’s six franchises. The NWHL, on Wednesday, announced the transfer of ownership from W Hockey Partners, with John Boynton to serve as the Riveters’...

www.ftimes.com
