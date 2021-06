Hahahaha, the super genius is back and also the combining of top professions just to add to the competency level. So Ji Sub has been offered the male lead in upcoming drama Dr. Lawyer, which is exactly as the title sounds about a guy who is a doctor AND a lawyer. He’s a top cardiothoracic surgeon who then becomes a medical malpractice lawyer. He’s also described as super handsome like a model, who works hard, is kind with a smile to colleagues and patients, At least he was all that when he was a doctor but after his medical career gets taken away becomes a lawyer up against a female medical case prosecutor who lost her family and lover in a medical case. The drama is from the screenwriter of Class of Lies and will air in early 2022 on MBC. Oh, and So Ji Sub found time to send a food truck support to his real life BFF fellow actor Song Seung Heon who is busy filming OCN drama Voice 4. Yay for besties going on two decades.