Mental Health

Music Therapy is Part of My Daily Healing Practice — Here's How I Use It

By Ashley Jimenez
POPSUGAR
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Growing up listening to Celia Cruz, Juan Luis Guerra, and other musical icons, I've learned to use music as an outlet to get in touch with my emotions. Whether it's a verse from a salsa ballad or the words from a famous pop track, music relieves my stress and uplifts my spirit. It's no secret that music and sound can transport us to places and bind us to emotions, experiences, and more. According to the American Psychological Association, "Music therapy can improve health outcomes among a variety of patient populations, including premature infants and people with depression." Learning this technique continues to be one of my tools for processing emotions, trauma, and grief living with depression and anxiety.

