Brad Pitt wins 50-50 joint custody of kids in legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

Brad Pitt has won 50-50 joint legal and physical custody of his five minor children with Angelina Jolie after a contentious legal battle with his ex-wife behind closed doors. A private judge hired by the couple made the tentative ruling May 13, sources confirmed to the Daily News. “The most...

www.gazettextra.com
