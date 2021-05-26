Generation - Season 1B - Return Date + Promo

It’s been confirmed for a while now that Dexter season 9 is going to be coming to Showtime later this year; yet, there are still many mysteries out there!. It goes without saying that Michael C. Hall is coming back to the show as Dexter Morgan; there is no sense in doing the show without him! Yet, there have definitely been question marks aplenty surrounding everyone else. There are people like David Zayas, C.S. Lee, and Jennifer Carpenter who were a part of the Showtime drama for many years and nothing has been confirmed on their participation in the limited-series revival. (Yes, we know that Deb is technically dead, but since when did that stop Showtime from bringing people back?)