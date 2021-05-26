Generation - Season 1B - Return Date + Promo
On THURSDAY, JUNE 17, the Max Original dramedy GENERA+ION returns to HBO Max with three new episodes. The series continues with two episodes on June 24, two episodes on July 1 and one episode on July 8. These eight new episodes complete the sixteen-episode first season. GENERA+ION is a dark yet playful half-hour series following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.