Generation - Season 1B - Return Date + Promo

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn THURSDAY, JUNE 17, the Max Original dramedy GENERA+ION returns to HBO Max with three new episodes. The series continues with two episodes on June 24, two episodes on July 1 and one episode on July 8. These eight new episodes complete the sixteen-episode first season. GENERA+ION is a dark yet playful half-hour series following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

www.spoilertv.com
