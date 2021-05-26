May 26 Weather With Sven: Weather turns cool in lead up to Memorial Day

The latest forecast from Sven Sundgaard:

"COOLER AND WET tomorrow. Air is streaming out of Canada today setting us up for a cool start to the holiday weekend as well.

"Thursday looks to be a soaker with a 'nice' rain of 0.50” to 1”+ for some spots. Probably not much thunder, just a cool (50s) rain which is great for those needing moisture (we’re still 1” behind for May).

"Weekend isn’t bad, just cool, with only a mere isolated thunder chance Sunday or Monday. Highs are back into the 70s Memorial Day and heat could build again late next week."

