Alutiiq culture walk

It is hard for me to believe that my sleepy, bedroom community of Chula Vista has succumbed to “cancel culture.” At the May 25, 2021, city council meeting, our members voted to remove the statue of Christopher Columbus from Discovery Park. They are now forming a group to remove the name Discovery Park. I have always liked that name because a park is a place where discoveries are made. I never connected that the name referred to Christoper Columbus. Columbus was a historical figure who accomplished a great deal in opening up the Americas. Yes, he mistreated the indigenous peoples. So did we Americans. If you say we did not, then why are they living on reservations with their lands having been taken away? History is not always pretty, so should we just erase it? Marxism has many tenets one of which is to erase the culture of a people. We are going down that path now.