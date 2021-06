Which factors do actually determine the everyday life of control cabinet builders? A knack for electronics? Millimetre precision? Definitely yes. Two other elements, which are indispensable in any industry also set the pace in the construction of metal enclosures: Time economy and smooth processes! This applies, for example, to knock-outs, which are the order of the day in enclosure construction. In order to enable control cabinet builders to do this particularly quickly and reliably, the Hockenheim tool manufacturer ALFRA produces, among other things, stationary punching machines - and has equipped the high-end products with additional functions and a new look.