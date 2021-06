The coronavirus pandemic is slowing, as vaccines prove effective. But don't overlook the reality: many Americans are still in danger, especially now that there's a new Delta variant that is more transmissible than others. It's "a more virulent strain," Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, told CNN. "This is like COVID on steroids. You can be around people for less time and still get exposed." Read on until the very end to see if you may be at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.