Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress Was Surprisingly Minimal

By Jennifer Berry
FASHION Magazine |
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bride wore Vera Wang — see photos from Grande's big day here. Ariana Grande isn’t known for her understated style. The pop star favours exaggerated ballgowns with impossibly full skirts, over-the-knee boots that are basically pants and high ponytails so long, she risks tripping on them. But for her wedding day, the 27-year-old singer went a decidedly more minimal, classic route with her bridal look — and photos from the intimate day are finally here.

Ariana Grande
Vera Wang
