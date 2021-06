Recreational drones are one of the fastest-growing segments of the transportation sector and, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were more than 1.7 million registered drones in the U.S. at the end of 2020. That doesn’t count unregistered drones, those under 250 grams. The use of drones has also skyrocketed in the field of railroad photography. While it’s also almost impossible to put an exact number on how many railfans are now flying, it’s nearly impossible to open up a railroad magazine or go on Flickr or Facebook and not see an aerial photo.