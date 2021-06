At 4.7%, St. Francois County’s April unemployment numbers were some of the lowest the county had seen since even before COVID-19 hit in March 2020, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. While the pandemic boosted the county’s unemployment to a 10-year high reaching 12.6% in April 2020 — unemployment had already begun to rise in the months before COVID-19 was generally realized in March 2020, escalating 2.2% between October 2019 (3%) and February 2020 (5.2%).