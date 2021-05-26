Cancel
Albany, NY

The Hidden Gem of the Captial Region

By Rodger Wyland
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 9 days ago
Jason Brinkman is the Vice President and General Manager of the Albany Dutchmen who is just about ready to get started with a new baseball season in the collegiate league. They have a new home field for the team which is Dutchmen Field at Keenholts Park which is just a beautiful facility. Located in Guilderland, it is a hidden gem. It is tucked away in the back location but just a beautiful complex. It has all the amenities you can ask for and they take such good care of that facility. The playing surface up there is incredible and is a great place for the Albany Dutchmen to play this summer.

104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York.

City
Albany, NY
Guilderland, NY
Sports
City
Guilderland, NY
City
Stony Brook, NY
Albany, NY
Sports
#Division 1#Ole Miss#Incredible Talent#Dutchmenbaseball Com#Keenholts Park#Albany Dutchmen#Dutchmen Field#Home Field#Freshman#No Hitters#Surface#Town Kids#Lousiville#Normalcy#June 5th
Albany, NY
104.5 The Team

Empire Coach Menas Says Defense “Created Their Identity”

You may catch the ball, but you won't enjoy it. That's the sentiment of what Albany Empire head coach Tom Menas told us on The Drive on Friday afternoon. When asked about what he liked most from the Empire's Week 1 win vs. Columbus last weekend, he praised the defense, and told us something that most fans may not have recognized right away.
Guilderland, NY
104.5 The Team

Eagles fly despite loss to Guilderland

Tonight was Senior Night for the Bethlehem High School boys lacrosse team, as they took on neighboring Guilderland High School. If you are into small town America events, this evening was right up your alley. As you pulled into the parking lot near the field, a giant American flag draped between two fully extended Delmar Fire Trucks greeted the arriving crowd. A celebration for a dozen high school senior lacrosse players was about to begin, followed by a game of rivals. Not bad if you like a little drama.
Bethlehem, NY
104.5 The Team

518 Talent Shines On TV

The Yankees are taking on the Tampa Bay Rays tonight at the stadium. The Rays and the Bombers are engrossed in what seems to be another yearly battle for first place in the East. When you turn on the TV and look next to Ray’s manager, Kevin Cash, you often see Tampa’s Bench Coach, Matt Quatraro.
Sports
104.5 The Team

The Drive with Charlie and Dan

It’s been a while since somebody not named Jeff Levack has been orchestrating the afternoon drive on WTMM. They are certainly big shoes to fill. So, what feet will be filling those late afternoon kicks and how will they do it? The general answer is: the Drive with Charlie and Dan will continue to bring you a fun look at sports, life and entertainment, with awesome local and national interviews everyday from 3 to 7pm on 104.5 FM.
New York City, NY
104.5 The Team

Coach K’s Legendary Career Started in New York

Earlier today, it was announced that legendary basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire from his position at the helm of Duke men's basketball at the end of next season. Coach K will complete his 42nd season as head coach of Duke in 2021-22, before stepping away from the program at season's end. Reports also confirmed that current Duke assistant, Jon Scheyer will assume the head coach position when Coach K leaves, effectively keeping the hire in-house.
Sports
104.5 The Team

First Belmont, Now Churchill: Baffert Banned Again

The list of punishments against horse trainer Bob Baffert grew this afternoon. Reports came through saying Baffert would be suspended for two years from Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby. The suspension comes on the heels of a confirmed failure of a drug test after the Derby by Medina Spirit, the most recent Baffert horse embroiled in controversy.
Golf
104.5 The Team

PGA Tour Golfer Changes Another Golfer’s Life

It appears there may still be some good left in the sports world. Justin Thomas, golfer on the PGA Tour and one of the best golfers in the world in 2021, has had a great deal of success in his career. Thomas grew up in the game, as his father is a head golf professional at a country club in Kentucky. He's risen up the World Golf Rankings, and also shot up the money list as well, carrying a major sponsorship with Titleist, among others.
MLB
104.5 The Team

VIDEO: Wow, Sahlen Field Looks So Different; Behind The Scenes of Blue Jays Makeover

You have to take a look at what Sahlen Field looks like right now!. What a time to be in Buffalo, New York. The Blue Jays have officially taken over Sahlen Field and calling it their 'home away from home'. The Blue Jays sold tickets to their first eight 'home' games at Sahlen Field and they sold out in just a matter of a few hours. If you are going to any of the games, here are a few things that you should know before you go to the game:
Sports
104.5 The Team

FireWolves’ Kitchen is Ready to ‘Cook’ in Rookie Season

We already know the FireWolves were cooking up something special in the Capital Region, but adding rookie Charlie Kitchen to the mix has kicked the flavor up another level. Puns aside, Charlie Kitchen joined us on Levack & Bahl yesterday, and told us a bit about the unusual conclusion to his college career, and his first experience with box lacrosse. The 23-year old attackman was a 2nd round draft pick of the New England Black Wolves in 2020, and will come to the Capital Region to play his rookie year in 2021-22.
Stillwater, NY
104.5 The Team

UAlbany Baseball Takes Home Multitude of Awards

It’s always nice to see great coaches rewarded for their hard work, and that’s the case for UAlbany baseball coach Jon Mueller who was named America East Coach of the Year. Nobody works harder or gets more out of his players than Mueller, and this year’s team finished first in the America East Conference. The Stillwater legend has been at UAlbany 22 seasons, and his teams are always competitive and grind through it, just like their head coach who the players love playing for.
Jobs
104.5 The Team

Six Weeks On-Air, But a Lifetime of Gratitude

I came to the Capital Region terrified. Okay, that may be a stretch, but hear me out. I graduated college in May of 2020, after having the final two months of my senior year taken away from me and my classmates due to COVID. Not only that, I had my first job taken away, as with the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season, came the removal of all non-essential staff.
Albany County, NY
104.5 The Team

Get COVID Shot-Catch Albany Empire Football Game

There have been a bunch of incentives that are being given across the state if you get a COVID vaccine. Now add Albany Empire football tickets to the list. Albany County is offering for fans to get vaccinated at the Times Union Center on a certain day and you will receive a pair of tickets to a future Albany Empire arena football game according to Spectrum News.
NFL
104.5 The Team

Buffalo Bills Rookies Go To Bar-Bill In East Aurora

It's hard to believe that the 2021 NFL Draft was a month ago now, and the Buffalo Bills were very happy about their class of rookies. The Bills drafted Miami (FL) edge rusher Gregory Rousseau with their first-round draft pick, while doubling-down on the edge rusher position, selecting Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr. out of Wake Forest.
Saratoga Springs, NY
104.5 The Team

Brew Cycle Rolls Into Saratoga This Week

If this doesn't say summer fun in Saratoga Springs, I don't know what does. The Saratoga Brew Cycle will pedal its way through the Spa City this spring and summer and it rolls out this Friday according to News Channel 13. The Brew Cycle is built for fourteen friends, bachelor,...
Albany, NY
104.5 The Team

NEW: Empire Announce Revised Schedule Due to Team Folding

Albany Empire head coach Tom Menas joined Levack & Bahl this afternoon to break news about the team, the NAL and the schedule for the upcoming season. In our exclusive interview, which you can listen to above, Coach Menas shares that the Ontario Bandits have ceased operations due to COVID-related issues, and will not play in the NAL during the 2021 season. The Bandits also happened to be the Empire's opponent for the first game of the regular season, to be played this Saturday at the Times Union Center.
NFL
104.5 The Team

This Former NY Giant Wants to Make an Unusual Comeback

Former New York Giants' running back, Brandon Jacobs, is eyeing an NFL comeback. Now, this isn't the headline, as a number of former NFL players have had comebacks over the last few years, both successful and not. With Tim Tebow stealing the NFL headlines with his comeback attempt, Jacobs decided...
TV & Videos
104.5 The Team

TNT Makes a ‘Great’ Hire for Their NHL Coverage Next Season

If TNT's goal was to score some of the biggest names in hockey for their NHL coverage next year, then getting the best goal scorer ever certainly won't hurt. That's exactly what they did, as it was reported last night that "The Great One", Wayne Gretzky, is coming to TNT to join their on-air staff as the network begins their NHL contract in 2021-22. The former Oilers, Blues and Rangers legend recently stepped down from his role on the board of the Edmonton Oilers, and wasted no time in securing his next job.
Albany, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team Announces Charlie Voelker as New Afternoon Host

ALBANY, NY – May 21, 2021: Townsquare Media Inc.’s WTMM/104.5 The Team, The Capital Region’s Home for New York Sports, announced today that Charlie Voelker, the former UAlbany Associate Athletic Director of External Affairs and current host of 104.5 The Team’s Sunday Sports Buzz, will step into the afternoon drive co-host role alongside Dan Bahl. The new “Voelker and Bahl” afternoon show will debut on Tuesday, June 1st from 3 to 7pm.
NFL
104.5 The Team

Former West Seneca East Stand Out Realizes NFL Dream

Another Western New Yorker football star has realized their dream of playing in the National Football League. The former University of Buffalo and West Seneca East football star Evin Ksiezarczyk will have a chance to realize his dreams of playing in the NFL after signing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.