The Hidden Gem of the Captial Region

Jason Brinkman is the Vice President and General Manager of the Albany Dutchmen who is just about ready to get started with a new baseball season in the collegiate league. They have a new home field for the team which is Dutchmen Field at Keenholts Park which is just a beautiful facility. Located in Guilderland, it is a hidden gem. It is tucked away in the back location but just a beautiful complex. It has all the amenities you can ask for and they take such good care of that facility. The playing surface up there is incredible and is a great place for the Albany Dutchmen to play this summer.