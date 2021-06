The internet is rapidly becoming a universal and economical choice to connect the widely distributed workforce, workplaces, and cloud applications that comprise the essence of the new normal enterprise. In response, ITOps is fast at work rearchitecting the enterprise WAN to adapt to increasing reliance on cloud and SaaS applications via internet connections from branches and home offices. However, ITOps teams are being challenged to deliver consistent and reliable connectivity and application performance over networks that they don’t directly control.