Zlatan Ibrahimovic fined by UEFA over involvement with betting company

 12 days ago
AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic (left) has been fined over a breach of betting regulations (PA Archive)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been fined more than £43,000 for violating UEFA’s betting rules, the governing body has announced.

The Sweden international striker was hit with the 50,000 euros penalty – around £43,194 – and ordered to cease his association with a betting company after an investigation was launched last month.

Ibrahimovic’s club AC Milan have also been ordered to pay 25,000 euros – around £21,597 – over the matter.

Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic came out of international retirement in March (PA Wire)

A statement from UEFA’s Appeals Body said: “The chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body today took the following decisions: to fine Mr Zlatan Ibrahimovic €50,000 for violating Article 12(2)(b) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR), i.e. for having a financial interest in a betting company.

“The chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body also issued Mr Ibrahimović with a directive aimed at ceasing the player’s association with the relevant betting company.

“Finally, the chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body decided to warn and fine AC Milan €25,000 for violating Article 12(2)(b) of the UEFA DR (in connection with Article 8 of the UEFA DR) for its player, Mr Zlatan Ibrahimovic, having a financial interest in a betting company.”

The 39-year-old found himself the subject of a disciplinary investigation in April after Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that he owned a 10 per cent stake in Malta-based gambling website Bethard through his company Unknown AB.

UEFA and FIFA rules do not allow players to participate in any of its competitions if they have financial interests in gambling companies.

Aftonbladet claimed Ibrahimovic breached FIFA rules when he came out of international retirement to play for Sweden in World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo in March this year.

He is also alleged to have breached UEFA rules when featuring for Milan in their Europa League tie against Shamrock Rovers in September last year.

The much-travelled striker, who last month signed a new one-year contract which will keep him at the Serie A runners-up beyond his 40th birthday, is currently in his second spell with the club.

Ibrahimovic, whose former clubs include Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris St Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy, scored 17 goals in 27 appearances for Milan in all competitions during this season.

UEFABBC

AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari: Milan drop points to give Juventus extra hope

AC Milan failed to beat Cagliari in Serie A - giving fifth-placed Juventus renewed hope of qualifying for the Champions League on the final day. Milan are fourth, level on points with third-placed Napoli - who beat Fiorentina 2-0 earlier on Sunday thanks to Lorenzo Insigne and an own goal.
SoccerRealGM

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Out For 2020 European Championship

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the European Championship this summer due to a knee injury. Ibrahimovic had come out of retirement to rejoin the team in March after five years. "Today I have spoken to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has unfortunately communicated that his injury will prevent him from taking part in the Euros this summer," said Janne Andersson in a statement.
SoccerYardbarker

Fears at Milanello that Ibrahimovic’s season could be over as scan results are awaited

AC Milan are impatiently awaiting the results of a scan that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will have on his knee injury today, a report claims. Ibrahimovic limped off in the second half of Milan’s 3-0 win over Juventus after seemingly landing awkwardly following an aerial duel. He tried to play on just as he did when he damaged his muscle in Napoli before coming off for Rebic not long after.
Soccersempremilan.com

MN: Pioli left with a big decision to make as Ibrahimovic’s season could well be over

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in the treatment room, head coach Stefano Pioli has a decision to make in attack ahead of the game against Torino. According to MilanNews, there is still very little hope of recovering the Swede for the last game of the season against Atalanta, while his absence against Torino and Cagliari is certain. Pioli is therefore required to carefully evaluate who can play as centre-forward against the Granata tomorrow night.
Soccersempremilan.com

Pioli confirms extent of Ibrahimovic’s injury and discusses tactical approach vs. Juventus and Torino

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss at least the next two games and could be out for the season. Milan will certainly be feeling a lot better about their chances of a top four finish after Sunday’s 3-0 demolition of Juventus in Turin, a victory that not only moved them back into the Champions League places but ensured that the Rossoneri now have the edge on head-to-head over both Juve and Napoli which could be crucial if points are tied come the end of the season.
UEFAFrankfort Times

Milan has to wait until final day for Champions League fate

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus will have to wait until the final day of the season to see which two teams qualify for next season’s Champions League. Milan, which is bidding to return to Europe’s elite after an eight-year absence, could only draw 0-0 against Cagliari on Sunday to leave it level on points with Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso’s side won 2-0 at Fiorentina.
SoccerESPN

Zlatan Ibrahimovic out of Euro 2020, Sweden boss confirms

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out of Sweden's plans for this summer's European Championship due to a knee injury sustained while playing for AC Milan against Juventus, Sweden boss Janne Andersson has said. Ibrahimovic came out of international retirement in March after an absence of almost five years from the national...
Soccerbesoccer.com

Ibrahimovic to miss at least two Milan games with knee injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out for at least two matches with a knee injury, just a month before the start of Euro 2020, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday. The Swede, who returned to international football in March after a five-year absence, suffered the injury during Milan's 3-0 victory over top-four rivals Juventus at the weekend.
Soccersempremilan.com

Serie A preview: Torino vs. AC Milan – Team news, opposition insight, stats and more

AC Milan will play in Turin for the second time in four days and will be hoping to make it two wins from two when they face off against Torino. Stefano Pioli’s men will be looking to build off what is potentially their most important win of the season, one that came across the city at the Allianz Stadium as they ran out 3-0 winners against top four rivals Juventus, meaning a place in next season’s Champions League is now firmly in Milan’s hands.
Soccersempremilan.com

MN: Who is likely to replace Ibrahimovic and Saelemaekers in Torino game

With a trip to face Torino looming on Wednesday, Stefano Pioli and the Milan squad have little time to enjoy the win over Juventus. After yesterday’s extraordinary victory in Turin, Milan will be back on the field in the same city on Wednesday against the Granata, who still need some points to secure survival for another season.
Soccersempremilan.com

GdS: Ibrahimovic’s season is over due to knee injury – he still hopes to make the Euros

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to action has been cut short once again as the forward is set to miss the rest of the season, according to a report. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), many feared the worst, especially after reviewing the images of his injury, but luckily Ibrahimovic has only suffered a knee sprain and his ligaments are therefore safe.
Soccersempremilan.com

Tuttosport: Ibrahimovic’s Milan season is over – specialist called in with Euros at risk too

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s season appears to be over and now the striker fears missing out on the European Championships, a report claims. As reported by Tuttosport (via MilanNews), Zlatan’s knee will be subjected to a specialist check to understand the condition. The Milan medical staff is monitoring the situation, but it is possible that Professor Volkar Musahl is also involved in the consultation, the specialist who operated on him when he injured his ACL while at Manchester United.
UEFAYardbarker

Worse than 2014-15 and a first since 1997: All the key stats from Milan’s draw vs. Cagliari

AC Milan simply froze under the San Siro spotlight on Sunday night, drawing 0-0 against Cagliari when a win would have secured a top four finish. It was a lethargic and lacklustre performance against a team who sat deep and tried to frustrate despite learning that they had retained their top flight status for another year just a couple of hours before kick-off, and now only a win against Atalanta will make sure of a Champions League return.
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Ten-man Juve win Inter thriller to keep Champions League hopes alive

Milan (AFP) – Juan Cuadrado scored twice, including a late penalty, as Juventus beat Inter Milan 3-2 to keep their Champions League hopes alive on Saturday in a game where three spot kicks were awarded and both teams finished a man down. Juve moved up to fourth equal on points...