The Cast Of Friends Is Getting Paid A Ton For The Reunion Special
"Friends: The Reunion" will see the six former stars of the sitcom reunite to discuss the show which shot them to superstardom 27 years ago. Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry will all sit down for the special together. They'll talk about all things "Friends" while reminiscing on the show's most influential moments and how it catapulted their careers. The reunion will also include several guest stars, including Tom Selleck, Maggie Wheeler, and James Michael Tyler, who all had critical recurring roles on the series.