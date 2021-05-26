The Cast Of Friends Is Getting Paid A Ton For The Reunion Special

Matthew Perry and his fiancée Molly Hurwitz announced this week that they’ve decided to call off their engagement after seven months. The actor confirmed exclusively to People this his relationship with the 29-year-old literary manager had come to an end via a statement that read, “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.” The pair first began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. At the time of the proposal, Perry announced to the magazine, “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.” Perry previously dated actress Lizzy Caplan for six years before they ended their relationship in 2012.