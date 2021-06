SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This was an unexpected match given that you wouldn’t think they would fight each other. It’s happening because of a segment from the Supernova talk show. The match started slow and that’s how many of Dragunov’s matches have been going during this story they have been telling. As the match went on Dar kept trying to push Dragunov over the edge. The early part of the match was being run by Dragunov until his knee went out. After that, Dar took over. We see Dragunov fight from the bottom while trying to keep the uncontrollable rage at bay, but Dar keeps playing mind games throughout the match. Dar manages to make Dragunov unleash that rage near the end of the match, which helps him look past the knee and focus the rage for the win. A good match and another step that adds to the long story of Dragunov. Dar was a perfect foe for this chapter of the story.