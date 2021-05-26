Pflugerville to remove, decommission components near historic water tank
The city of Pflugerville will begin decommissioning and removing components surrounding the historic water tank starting June 13. Pflugerville City Council authorized the city manager May 25 to award a construction contract for the utility project. It will cost $110,692, and final completion is scheduled for Sept. 1. The scope of the project includes removing two shorter tanks, chain link fencing and a shed located at Second and Hoopes streets near Old Town Park.communityimpact.com