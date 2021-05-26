Pflugerville to remove, decommission components near historic water tank

Zoning changes for two possible planned unit developments, or PUDs, will come before Round Rock City Council on June 10. The first being considered is a 6.84-acre tract located east of Chisholm Trail Road and south of West Old Settlers Boulevard, which will have its second reading that evening. The Round Rock Lofts PUD would occupy the property if it is successfully rezoned from C-1 general commercial use to a PUD. The multilevel urban residential building would have 10,000 square feet of commercial space on its first floor, no less than 45 residential units and a height limit of eight stories, according to Planning and Zoning director Brad Wiseman.