New York City, NY

Fox News ‘Expert’ Somehow Ties San Jose Mass Shooting to Vaccines

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago

In the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s mass shooting at a San Jose rail yard that left at least five dead, Fox News turned to former New York Police Department detective Pat Brosnan to give his expert analysis on the developing situation. And, oh, did he ever deliver. Brosnan’s main takeaway...

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

