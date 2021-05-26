Fox News ‘Expert’ Somehow Ties San Jose Mass Shooting to Vaccines

The Agua Dulce fire station shooter who killed his colleague and injured one other in Southern California this week has been identified as Jonathan Tatone, and police are saying he had “workplace beef” with his victim. Fox LA reports that police are now investigating the incident as a homicide. Tatone, who has been a firefighter since 2012, was off-duty Tuesday when he fatally shot firefighter specialist Tory Carlon. After interviewing several firefighters at the station, police told the Associated Press, “It sounds like they didn’t like each other.” The second victim, who was in critical condition but is expected to survive, was a fire captain at the station whose name has not yet been released. The captain heard shots being fired and went to check out the scene, but it remains unclear if he was injured while he was trying to intervene or if Tatone turned his gun on him, according to the news service. After the shooting, Tatone is believed to have gone home and set his place on fire before taking his own life. Police say arelooking into Tatone’s personnel files to seek clues about his behavioral track record before the attack.