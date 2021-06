In March of 1989, when I was a senior assistant attorney general specializing in oil spills, I received a phone call before 6 a.m. The caller, from the Department of Environmental Conservation, simply said “It happened.” I knew exactly what he meant. We were expecting it: A laden supertanker named the Exxon Valdez had gone aground in Prince William Sound, spilling thousands of gallons of oil into a fragile environment and one of Alaska’s richest fisheries. A huge vessel, inadequate radar, human fallibility, combined with a lack of resources for preventing and cleaning up a spill. A disaster was inevitable. Hundreds of billions in damages to the environment, fisheries that failed and some that have still not fully recovered.