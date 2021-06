After COVID-19 held Lehigh Valley’s annual Pride festivities to a virtual-only format, this year’s LGBTQ+ celebration is making a return to an in-person event. In its 28th year, Lehigh Valley Pride, put on by the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 15 on the grounds of the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley. The event will feature an interfaith service as well as live entertainment. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, organizers of the festival have decided to limit crowd capacity and will offer a limited number of tickets.