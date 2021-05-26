Europa League fever and Hancock wears cricket top – Wednesday’s sporting social

Villarreal fans with flares in Gdansk (PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 26.

Football

Gary Neville backed Manchester United for Europa League glory on Sir Matt Busby’s birthday.

Wayne Rooney and his son were on their way to Gdansk.

Sir Alex Ferguson shared his advice.

Rio Ferdinand looked sharp for the occasion.

United’s opponents Villarreal were ready.

Bastian Schweinsteiger will be cheering United on from home.

Lee Dixon won’t be watching the final, though…

…because there was a special anniversary for Arsenal.

May 26 is also a memorable date for Jose Mourinho.

Ryan Mason thanked Tottenham fans for their support after his brief spell in interim charge.

Gaetano Berardi said goodbye to Leeds.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips continued his recovery from a shoulder injury ahead of Euro 2020.

Patrick Van Aanholt got the call.

Cricket

England’s Stuart Broad felt Health Secretary Matt Hancock could be a handy inclusion for the New Zealand Tests.

The Barmy Army joked about Hancock’s choice of attire.

Sam Billings was delighted with his Test call-up.

Paul Collingwood insisted he’s only 21.

Mark Wood loved his Durham return.

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal showed off some of his trophies.

Basketball

The NBA’s most improved player got his trophy delivered by an important individual.

Darts

Winner winner, chicken dinner?

MMA

Conor McGregor chilled out.

Boxing

Daniel Dubois punched hard.