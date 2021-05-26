First look: Georgia-filmed 'The Tomorrow War' official trailer released

"He really, truly may be innocent and there's not a damn thing anybody can do to stop this." Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for a documentary called The Phantom, made by award-winning doc filmmaker Patrick Forbes (Wikileaks: Secrets and Lies, The Widowmaker, Putin: The New Tsar). This is arriving in theaters and on VOD at the start of July for those curious to find out the true story. A film about one of the darkest episodes in the long history of American justice. Carlos DeLuna was arrested in 1993, aged 21, for the murder of Wanda Lopez, and protested his innocence until his execution, declaring that it was another Carlos who committed the crime. A case in which – for the first time – it can be proven that the US courts executed a blameless man. This uncovers the shocking truth behind a tale of murder, corruption and lies that unfolded in the dusty, desperate streets of a Texas oil town nearly thirty years ago… A tragic story in every way, but an important story to tell so that we can learn from the mistakes and what happened.