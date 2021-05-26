Cancel
Atlanta, GA

First look: Georgia-filmed 'The Tomorrow War' official trailer released

11Alive
11Alive
 8 days ago
ATLANTA — Amazon Studios has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Georgia-filmed “The Tomorrow War” starring Chris Pratt on Wednesday. The trailer offers a glimpse of the sci-fi thriller with Pratt joining a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051. "The Tomorrow War" is set during a global war against a deadly alien species.

Moviestraileraddict.com

The Tomorrow War

starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Edwin Hodge and Sam Richardson. In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
Moviesgamingideology.com

New poster and trailer for Chris Pratt’s sci-fi The Tomorrow War

Following yesterday’s character posters, Amazon has now unveiled a new trailer for the Chris Pratt-led sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, which we have for you below, along with a new sheet featuring Pratt and fellow recruits Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge …. In The Tomorrow War, the...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Leads Time Travelers Returning To Fight A Global War

Time travelers from a war-torn future, the fate of the world in the balance, and soldiers recruited into a secret military campaign. Of course, Chris Pratt is going to lead something like that. Is it Christopher Nolan‘s sequel, a spin-off of “Edge of Tomorrow“? Nope, it’s “The Tomorrow War,” a brand-new sci-fi action blockbuster that hits Amazon Prime this summer.
TravelFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Time Travel Sci-Fi Action Thriller 'The Tomorrow War'

"Sometimes a man does what's best for his family." Amazon has launched the first full-length official trailer for the sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, the latest from The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay. A man is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. This high concept sci-fi ensemble extravaganza is about time travelers who tell us we need to go to the future to fight aliens to save humanity. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. The ensemble cast features Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers. Everything about this looks so generic and medicore, even the explosions seem like they're straight out of the 90s. Same with the dialogue. And there's still not even a clear shot of the aliens in this, they look more like zombies crawling around. Huh. I just hope the movie is better.
MoviesEW.com

The Tomorrow War trailer offers a glimpse at the future alien invaders Chris Pratt is up against

After releasing first look images last month, Amazon finally gave audiences a tease at the kind of aliens the cast of The Tomorrow War is dealing with. The studio dropped the first trailer for the sci-fi action flick on Wednesday, which stars Chris Pratt as a combat veteran turned science teacher named Dan Forester, who gets drafted by time-traveling soldiers into a future war against extraterrestrial invaders.
MoviesCollider

'The Tomorrow War' Trailer Reveals Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Epic About a Time-Traveling Mission to Save Earth

Amazon has released a new full-length trailer for The Tomorrow War, which stars Chris Pratt as an everyman recruited for a time-traveling mission to the future to save the Earth from certain destruction. The trailer release followed a teaser video featuring Pratt and some of his fellow Tomorrow War cast members, which signaled to fans that a longer look at the upcoming sci-fi action flick would be happening today.
MoviesNBCMontana

Marvel Studios reveals first official trailer for 'Eternals'

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Marvel Studios revealed the trailer for the latest movie in its Phase 4 lineup, "Eternals." As fans enter Marvel's Phase 4, the studio has been building up plenty of hype for the next lineup of movies it has in store for its viewers. They revealed the trailer for one of the movies next in line Monday.
MoviesComicBook

The Tomorrow War Releases Motion Character Posters

A massive number of blockbusters are in the cards to debut this summer, either entirely in theaters, on streaming, or in a hybrid of the two. Among those is The Tomorrow War, an action blockbuster that was confirmed to be debuting entirely on Amazon Prime later this year. The film, which is helmed by The LEGO Batman Movie's Chris McKay, boasts an all-star cast — and the film's Twitter account recently decided to showcase them in an epic way. Over the past few days, Amazon has debuted a roster of character posters, each of which showcases different members of the ensemble.
MoviesETOnline.com

'The Tomorrow War' Trailer Sees Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski Battling Aliens

Even when Chris Pratt isn't guarding the galaxy, he's fighting deadly aliens to save humankind from extinction, as seen in the official trailer for The Tomorrow War. Pratt stars as Dan Forester, a high school teacher and vet who is drafted into a war that hasn't happened yet. See, in the year 2051, Earth is losing a battle with aliens who very much didn't come in peace, but humans found a way to open a portal in the past in order to beef up their troops.
Violent CrimesGizmodo

The Tomorrow War's New Trailer Looks Like a Mash-Up of Yesterday's Blockbusters

Here’s the good news: as opposed to the “first” trailer, this new trailer for Amazon’s The Tomorrow War has a lot more going on. There are more explosions, more devastation, more of Chris Pratt’s pre-war family life, more scenes of our bleak, alien-infested future, and more. The bad news? Despite all the new footage, it doesn’t seem any more exciting.
MoviesIGN

Infinite Trailer: Exclusive First Look Photo From the Mark Wahlberg Sci-Fi Action Film

Paramount Plus’ upcoming sci-fi action film, Infinite, tells the story of a troubled man who discovers he has been reincarnated multiple times and who then joins the ranks of a secret group of other “Infinites” out to save the world. The trailer just dropped for the film, and IGN also has an exclusive first look photo from Infinite (seen below), which is directed by Antoine Fuqua and stars Mark Wahlberg.
Moviesconventionscene.com

Reminiscence Official Trailer

From writer/director/producer Lisa Joy comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ action thriller “Reminiscence,” starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton. Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Is a Time-Traveling Soldier in Amazon’s Summer Tentpole

Amazon has released the first official trailer for “The Tomorrow War,” its showy $200 million action tentpole starring Chris Pratt as an ex-military man drafted to travel in time in order to save his daughter (and humanity) from a future alien attack. Originally set for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, the movie was acquired by Amazon Studios in a deal worth a reported $200 million due to the pandemic. Now with theaters opening back up, “The Tomorrow War” producers may be kicking themselves that it won’t be seen on the big screen when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video this July.
