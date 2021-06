Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays 6/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Houston Astros will play the series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays at the Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 1:07 PM EDT. The Astros won the first meeting with Toronto but they were defeated in the second round to a score of 2-6 last Saturday. Yuli Gurriel carried the team in this game and scored two points in the 4th and 9th inning. Houston managed to get 2 runs, 9 hits, and 2 RBIs in the game. Houston ranks 2nd in the AL West standings with a record of 32-26.