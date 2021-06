Often one of the most overlooked aspects of any photographer’s workflow is their color management system (or lack thereof) that they have in place. Every screen we view or edit our images on should be color accurate, otherwise we don’t really know what the true effects of our post-processing adjustments are really doing to our images. If we end up posting those images to Instagram…or worse, sending poorly edited images to a client, it can be really embarrassing. That, in its core, is what Color Management is all about…maintaining color accuracy throughout all of the devices you use in your workflow to create and process your work as a photographer.