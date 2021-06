Justin Bieber reunited with some old friends for a new remix of his song “Peaches.”. “All these candy-coated kisses, you my strawberry shortcake / That a—’ll make me catch a charge and miss the court day / Sweet as honeydew, watch me kneel right in front of you / We'll set the world on fire, then light a blunt or two,” raps Luda before passing the mic over to Usher, who croons: “She from Atlanta, she smoke, we call that a peach tree, ooh-we / I got my peach from out of Georgia / Only one that understands me / Only one know how this lifestyle can be.”