The Community Housing Network opened its doors in 2001 with the task of providing property management for housing for people with disabilities, the creation of a Housing Resource Center, and opening new affordable housing for people with disabilities. The group’s scope has expanded greatly since they started — both in the number people they help, and the variety of services and programs provided— but their mission has remained the same: to strengthen communities by connecting people to housing resources. Initially opened with funding from the Oakland Community Health Network (then known as Oakland County Community Mental Health Authority), the flagship Housing Resource Center receives more than 22,400 calls per year. The staff works to connect the callers to vital programs that can prevent homelessness or help them with housing needs. Their housing development programs have developed more than 824 units since 2001.