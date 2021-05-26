Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Community Housing Network

By Jake Bekemeyer
dbusiness.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Housing Network opened its doors in 2001 with the task of providing property management for housing for people with disabilities, the creation of a Housing Resource Center, and opening new affordable housing for people with disabilities. The group’s scope has expanded greatly since they started — both in the number people they help, and the variety of services and programs provided— but their mission has remained the same: to strengthen communities by connecting people to housing resources. Initially opened with funding from the Oakland Community Health Network (then known as Oakland County Community Mental Health Authority), the flagship Housing Resource Center receives more than 22,400 calls per year. The staff works to connect the callers to vital programs that can prevent homelessness or help them with housing needs. Their housing development programs have developed more than 824 units since 2001.

www.dbusiness.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#Community Health#Housing Development#Housing Resource Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Norfolk, VAPosted by
13News Now

CDC extends eviction moratorium through July 31

NORFOLK, Va. — The nationwide pause on evictions will remain for another month. The CDC announced Thursday it will extend a federal eviction moratorium again through July 31. The program, designed to prevents the eviction of tenants struggling to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was previously scheduled to end on June 30.
Dougherty County, GAalbanyceo.com

Dougherty County Receives AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities Recognition

Dougherty County is one of 14 counties in Southwest Georgia’s Region 10 for the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, to be presented with a certificate of recognition as an American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. To qualify for this recognition, AARP identifies the community to be one that is safe and secure, has affordable and appropriate housing and transportation options, and supportive community features and services. Additionally, these resources enhance per- sonal independence, allow residents to age in place, and foster residents’ engagement in the community’s civic, economic, and social life.
Charlotte, NCthecharlottepost.com

New affordable housing community planned at former Plato Price School

The site of the former Plato Price School in west Charlotte will become the location of The Meadows at Plato Price, a $7.8 million affordable housing community that will break ground in September. The former Plato Price School will become home to affordable housing. A 40-home development, The Meadows at...
Homelesshudsonriverhousing.org

Affordable Housing Is the Critical Foundation of Thriving Communities

Hudson River Housing believes in and stands by affordable housing as the critical foundation of thriving communities that provide opportunity for all. Home is the foundation from which we all can achieve our full potential. As a community, we must be willing to step up to the challenge of providing housing people can afford, combined with the tools people need to thrive. As communities across the region face rapid change, we urge them to consider:
Real Estatethepetitionsite.com

Community Support for Opus-Newton Senior Housing Development

2Life Communities has been a proud member of the Newton Community for over 40 years, providing affordable and engaging communities for the 450 low income older adults in our Coleman House and Golda Meir House. Opus is 2Life's innovative venture that extends our Aging in Community model to older adults...
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

House panel worries community grant program overlooks rural need

House lawmakers said Wednesday that the Housing and Urban Development Department’s popular Community Development Block Grant program may need updates to get money to smaller, rural communities. The formula used to determine which cities are guaranteed the CDBG money each year hasn’t been updated since the program was started in...
Stanly County, NCStanly News & Press

New senior housing facility brings sense of community to residents

To help account for Stanly County’s rising elderly population, a new affordable housing three-story facility recently opened in Albemarle. Uwharrie Trail Apartments, at 207 Barney Poplin Dr. behind Stanly Gardens of Memory, opened in March and features 80 units comprised of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes for people 55 and older.
Crested Butte, COCrested Butte News

Housing forum brings community concerns and ideas to light

Long-term projects in the works, but short-term solutions needed. The Crested Butte Center for the Arts’ Steddy Theatre was filled with more than 150 community members last Wednesday to share their housing concerns, offer ideas and hear from local representatives working on affordable housing projects and solutions in the valley.
Ketchum, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Ketchum seeks input on community housing, city budget

The city of Ketchum is once again asking for public input, this time on two topics: community housing and the fiscal 2022 budget. The community housing survey can be found here. The fiscal 2022 city budget survey can be found here. According to a statement from the city, it received...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Housing Commission, Partners Win Awards for Affordable Housing, Community Development

The San Diego Housing Commission’s collaborations on affordable housing projects garnered several awards, the commission announced Monday. Presented by the San Diego Housing Federation, the Ruby Awards honor “excellence in affordable housing and community development, highlighting the accomplishments of people, agencies and developments that work to ensure all San Diegans, regardless of income, have a safe, stable place they can afford to call home,” according to a news release.
Hayward, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Community is supporting Greater House of Hope’s mission

Back in December, when the Greater Hayward House of Hope was just beginning to remodel the Spider Lake Church parsonage on Hayward’s Main Street into a men’s Christian mentoring program with long-term transitional housing, there was a very big unknown: would the community support the effort?. Five months later the...
Los Angeles, CACanyon News

Palisades Community Council Oppose Will Rogers Homeless Housing

PACIFIC PALISADES- On Thursday, June 17, the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) announced that they have retained attorney Dean Wallraff to assist in opposing City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s proposal to place homeless housing at Will Rogers State Beach (WRSB). On Wednesday, May 26, the Los Angeles City Council passed Bonin’s...
Societymultihousingnews.com

3 Tips to Celebrate This 4th of July at Manufactured Housing Communities

Impressive fireworks displays, themed parades, public concerts and large gatherings are the most popular ways Americans celebrate the nation’s independence. As the vaccine rollout brings us closer and closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, this Independence Day will still be different from years past. And as...
Advocacypagosadailypost.com

The ‘Back to Work’ Grant Funds Non-Profits, Government, Community Groups

The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI) is excited to announce a grant opportunity to support individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colorado Recovery Plan, Developing Our Workforce, expands COSI’s grant opportunities to support Coloradans displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic, including those laid off or furloughed, experienced decreased earnings, had job offers rescinded, or could not enter the workforce because of adverse economic conditions.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Optum-Hemet Primary Care Clinic And Community Center Ribbon-cutting And Community Open House. Credit: Carlos Sanchez

Optum team members, community leaders and residents today celebrated the grand opening of the Optum-Hemet Clinic and Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community open house. The new clinic, pharmacy and community center addresses a clinician shortage in Hemet and makes it easier for people to get the health care services they need in one location.