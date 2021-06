Two teams will reunite on the May 27 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. While on a hot streak in Swinger's Palace, TJP noticed Fallah Bahh hiding in the background and asked what he was doing there. He responded by saying he is repaying his debt to Johnny by being a 'Bahh-larella.' TJP then made a deal to free Fallah, but first needed to roll a hard eight, which he did.