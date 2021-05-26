The Jim Parsons Comedy Flop Defying Odds And Crushing It On Netflix

"I hope we can be together again. And hopefully soon." Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for an Indonesian indie comedy titled Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens, which is the final release title after switching between Ali & The Queens, or Ratu Ratu Queens. After his father's passing, a teenager from Indonesia sets out for New York City in search of his estranged mother and soon finds love and connection in unexpected places. He discovers that there are many different ways to finding the real meaning of family. The film stars Iqbaal Ramadhan as Ali, along with Nirina Zubir, Tika Panggabean, Welas Asri, Happy Salma, Marissa Anita, and Aurora Ribero. This looks charming and amusing, and I dig all the little hand-drawn touches. Another story of leaving your home country and then reconnecting in unexpected ways. This is worth a look.