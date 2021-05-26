Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Stormruler unveil new track

lambgoat.com
 9 days ago

Fast-rising St. Louis, MO based black metal export Stormruler will release their infernal, fantasy battle-inspired full-length offering, Under The Burning Eclipse, this Friday, May 28 via Napalm Records, and are gracing fans with a special early surprise - a brand new lyric video for the track "At The Cliffs Of Azure City."

lambgoat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eclipse#Black Metal#Mo#Napalm Records#Classic Heavy Metal#Brand#Official Press Release#Video#Azure City#Heads#Fast Rising St Louis#Mages#Fantasy#Ruminations#Combat Ready Standout#Approach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Sigrid unveils new single and video Mirror

Sigrid had been in LA working on the follow-up to 2019’s Sucker Punch. Sigrid has shared her new single Mirror, a track which emerged after her return to Norway from Los Angeles as the pandemic took hold. It comes with a video directed by Femke Huurdeman on which, Sigrid has...
Rock Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Full Album Stream: Stormruler – “Under the Burning Eclipse”

Full Album Stream black metal, melodic black metal, stormruler. Stormruler is ready to drop one of the best black metal albums of the year. Arriving tomorrow via Napalm Records, Under the Burning Eclipse is an absolute masterstroke of raging and melodic fury, all the more impressive as it’s the band’s debut. The songwriting duo of Jesse Schobel and Jason Asberry have painted a sonic picture with every stroke carefully executed and every shade of black in its right place. The energetic, almost heroic sound on Under the Burning Eclipse is clearly modeled after the Swedish masters of the 1990s, particularly bands like Setherial (Nord-era, of course), Naglfar, and especially Dawn. At the same time, Stormruler clearly adds some of their own unique colors to the canvas, with some flashy solo work and unexpected riff-variations thrown in as well (the title track is a good example).
Musicthis song is sick

Boy Willows Unveils Raw, Spaced Out Indie Track, “Tuff”

Maryland born artist, Boy Willows, has made a name for himself as a vocalist, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. Today, we get our first taste of the young indie up-and-comer’s talents with his pensive new song, “Tuff.”. This latest offering is a chilled out reflection of the unbecoming act of trying...
Musicrespect-mag.com

Toosii Unveils New Visual, For “Red Die”

After celebrating the release of his new mixtape, Thank You For Believing, and his latest career milestone – surpassing one billion combined global streams across all of his songs – Toosii is back with a new video, “Red Die.” Filled with friends, cash and cars, the clip’s joyful sense of comradery is balanced by Toosii’s memories of loved ones who have departed and the existential questions that haunt him – “Ask God ‘why me?’/Must be two sides to the story siamese.” The video, which can be viewed HERE, was directed by NoRatchetss, who helmed the official video for the title song from Toosii’s Poetic Pain.
Musicravejungle.com

Chebo unveils the first official remix of his powerful track ‘Tonight’

Multi-talented DJ and producer, Chebo has just unveiled the first official remix of his powerful track ‘Tonight’. The track commences with a thirty-two second intro that sets the tone for the vocal line. The vocal color is clean and stylistic; seamlessly synchronizing with the upbeat vibe of the instrumental accompaniment. The rhythmic beat, foundational bass, palm-muted guitar and melodic saxophone combine to provide the perfect platform for the vocal.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Van Canto unveil “Faith Focus Finish” music video

Acapella metal creatives Van Canto are gearing up for their new album, To The Power of Eight, out this Friday (4th) via Napalm Records. To celebrate this week’s arrival, the group has unleashed a video for their new single “Faith Focus Finish.”. Stefan Schmidt comments:. “Faith Focus Finish’ is all...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

THE WEEKLY INJECTION: New Releases From ATREYU, RED FANG, and More Out Today – 6/4

This week’s new heavy metal releases include lots of lineup shifts, progressive sludge for bees, classic death metal vibes, and more! To the metals…. Starting this week with a shaken up Atreyu. This is their first record with Brandon and Marc taking over all the vocals. New vox or not this feels like a recent Atreyu record with all the anthemic melodic metal you'd expect from them.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Sultry, wah-drenched new Prince track, Born 2 Die, unveiled

The Prince Estate has shared another previously unreleased track, Born 2 Die, from upcoming Prince album Welcome 2 America. Born 2 Die grooves with an early-’70s Motown feel, topped off by some tasty pentatonic wah vamping and embellishments from Prince. Performing alongside the Purple One is bassist Tal Wilkenfeld and...
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Mayhem unleash “Voces Ab Alta” video single

Norwegian black metal tyrants Mayhem have released their new video single “Voces Ab Alta,” which appears on the act’s recently announced ‘Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando’ EP through Century Media Records (out July 9th – pre-order). “Highly-praised visual artist Costin Chioreanu (Ghost, Opeth, Napalm Death) ingeniously translated the track’s overarching...
Musicthisis50.com

OnlySuave Unveils New Video For “Memories”

After celebrating the success of his latest single, “Relax,” hitting over 100,000 streams, OnlySuave is back with his new video, “Memories.” Providing a colorful and nostalgic feel, OnlySuave shows the meaning of being a real life cartoon. “Memories are melodies that don’t fade.” The video, which can be viewed HERE, was directed by High Vibezz, is bringing colors to life.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Death Metal Die-Hards INHUMAN CONDITION Stream Debut Album "Rat God"

Inhuman Condition announced its arrival earlier this year when vocalist/drummer Jeramie Kling (ex-Massacre, Venom Inc., The Absence, Goregang) and guitarist Taylor Nordberg (ex-Massacre, The Absence, Goregang) revealed that the music that was previously written for the new Massacre album was to be revived in a new band with bassist Terry Butler (Obituary, ex-Massacre/Death/Six Feet Under). Their debut, Rat God, is 9 tracks of hard-hitting death metal available for the first time below.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Darkthrone Shares 9-Minute Slab of Doom-y Black Metal on “Hate Cloak”

The long-running metal band has released a new single from their upcoming album Eternal Hails. “Hate Cloak” is the first and only song to be released from the album ahead of its release date (June 25 via Peaceville). On Eternal Hails, the longer, doomier songs reflect drummer Fenriz’s love of doom, taking their time to make their point.
Musicchaospin.com

The Top 10 Led Zeppelin Songs of All-Time

Led Zeppelin first graced the music industry over 50 years ago and it didn’t take them long to become one of the most highly regarded acts in the world. With songs such as Stairway To Heaven and Whole Lotta Love becoming key parts of rock culture, there are few bands that have ever been able to match them in both songwriting ability and the legacy they’ve created. Here are the 10 best Led Zeppelin songs of all time.
Economydrugstorenews.com

Planters unveils new look, brand message

In order to relay this message, the brand has launched its first illustrated spot, which highlights how its products can provide the fuel consumers need to accomplish what they need to do. Also featured in the spot is a revamped version of Mr. Peanut. Although he is sporting the same...
Amazoncgmagonline.com

GUNNAR Optiks Unveils New Line Specifically For Kids

GUNNAR Optiks has expanded its line of blue light glasses with their new line titled “Rush” for kids ages 4-8, 8-12 and 12+. We’ve all spent the last year looking at our screens more than we probably ever have for extended periods of time. It’s not exactly the best thing for your eyes to be constantly bombarded by the light emanating from your computer, phone, and your television screens. Harmful as it may be for you or me, it can be far more harmful for those eyes which are still developing, and with how much extra time spent in front of screens due to online learning, the negative effects from extended exposure to blue light can be all the more damaging.
CarsGuitar Player

Gretsch Unveils New Streamliner G2622, G2655 Guitars

First teased a few months back, Gretsch has fully unveiled its new Streamliner G2622 and G2655 models. Both the full-size G2622 and smaller-bodied G2655 models come in two variations: one with a Gretsch V-Stoptail, and one with a Bigsby tremolo tailpiece. For starters, there's the G2655, which features a 14”...
MusicMetalSucks

Metal Bands Compared by Spotify Monthly Listeners, June 2021 Rankings

Every month we take a look at Spotify’s ‘monthly listeners’ counts for several hundred metal bands and compare them side by side to gauge their relative popularity at any given moment. For more on why we’re doing this column and the methodology behind it, read this. The numbers for June...
MinoritiesPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

LEGO Unveils New LGBTQ Toy Set

LEGO on Thursday unveiled its newest product: a rainbow-colored LGBTQ set titled, "Everyone is Awesome!" "We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone Is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder," the Denmark-based company tweeted. The set features a rainbow wall plus black and brown, and the...