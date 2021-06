DOOMSDAY IS HERE in Superman: The Man of Steel #19!. Triangle Number: 1993 – 1 — Writer:Louise Simonson. There are very few faults I find in the “Death of Superman” story. One is the aforementioned weirdness with the timeline. Another is how the blood looks in issues illustrated by Bogdanove and Janke. Something with how the blood is illustrated in this issue and on the original trade paperback cover makes it appear pure black, with no red at all. It’s unsettling and not in a good way, breaking any sense of realism that you can still maintain in a story with a god-like superhero slugging it out with an unstoppable bony monstrosity. Again, it’s a minor quibble, but it’s still something that distracts from a nearly perfect story.