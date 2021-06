Chair of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel slammed the Commission on Presidential Debates in a letter, threatening to advise future Republican presidential nominees to not take part in debates unless the commission bows to their demands.“The CPD’s repeated missteps and the partisan actions of its Board Members make clear that the organization no longer provides the fair and impartial forum for presidential debates which the law requires and the American people deserve,” she wrote on Tuesday.“Our sincere hope is that the CPD accepts this criticism and works to correct its mistakes,” she added. “If not, the RNC will...