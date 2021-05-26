Cancel
Exclusive: Spartan Nation Talks with Former Michigan State DT Jerel Worthy

By Jonathan Schopp
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 15 days ago
East Lansing, Mich. – Today, Spartan Nation brings its readers and listeners an exclusive interview with a Michigan State legend.

Senior contributor Jon Schopp spoke with former Spartan defensive tackle Jerel Worthy at MSU Atlanta Day to talk about his time in East Lansing, his pro career, and much more.

Coming out of Wayne High School, Worthy was a three-star prospect ranked as the 53rd best defensive tackle in his class and the No. 30 ranked recruit in Ohio.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, he started 11 of 13 games in his second year, recording nine tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks.

In doing so, he earned Freshman All-America honors from multiple publications featuring Sporting News and Rivals.

Worthy started all 13 games the following season and finished with 40 tackles, eight for a loss, and four sacks. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media.

The three-year letterwinner was a consensus first-team All-American in his final year, becoming Michigan State's first All-American selection at defensive tackle since Ronald Curl in 1971.

In addition, Worthy was the first Spartan defensive lineman to earn AP First Team All-America honors since Charles 'Bubba' Smith in 1966. But he wouldn't stop there; he was one of 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, one of 16 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, and one of 20 quarterfinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

At 6-foot-2 and 300-pounds, the Green Bay Packers took Worthy in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

He would go on to be a member of the New England Patriots (practice squad), Kansas City Chiefs (practice squad), Detroit Lions (practice squad), Buffalo Bills (2015-17), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018), and Orlando Apollos (2019).

The NFL free-agent holds 35 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in his pro career.

Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Michigan State Football Offers '23 RB Khai Prean

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State is interested in an upcoming prospect out of Donaldsonville. Khai Prean, a 2023 running back from Ascension Catholic high school, earned an offer from the Spartans on May 17. At 6-foot-1 and 190-pounds, he is an unranked tailback out of Louisiana; however, Prean holds...
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

How many games will Michigan State Win in 2021?

East Lansing, Mich. – In Mel Tucker's first season at Michigan State, he took down two ranked opponents in Michigan and Northwestern, though the Spartans finished 2-5 overall. Recently, BetOnline announced its 2021 regular season win totals for multiple college football programs, including MSU, with an over/under set at four...
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Michigan State Football Reportedly Lands Wisconsin's Saeed Khalif as Player Personnel Director

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football has filled an important position on its coaching staff. Saeed Khalif, Wisconsin's director of player personnel, reportedly left the Badgers and accepted a similar role with MSU. A program spokesperson confirmed Scott Aligo, who spent one season as Michigan State's director of player personnel, is no longer on staff following reports saying he accepted a job at Kansas to become the director of scouting.
NFLPosted by
SpartanNation

Former Michigan State LB Devin Hightower Transfers to Cincinnati

East Lansing, Mich. – Devin Hightower transferred to a new school on Monday. After entering the portal on May 18, the former Michigan State linebacker announced his commitment to Cincinnati via Instagram. In doing so, Hightower joins former MSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Mike Tressel, who left following Mel...
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

2022 Three-Star OT Ka'Marii Landers Set to Visit Michigan State in June

East Lansing, Mich. – Three-star offensive tackle Ka'Marii Landers is scheduled to visit Michigan State in June (officially). Following an unofficial visit in late April, Landers announced his plans via Twitter and will be on campus come June 21. At 6-foot-5 and 300-pounds, Landers is the No. 23 ranked prospect in Michigan and the No. 39 overall tackle in the 2022 recruiting class.
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Michigan State makes Top-10 for 3-star WR Kevin Thomas

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football has made another top prospects top-10 list. Kevin Thomas, a 2022 three-star wide receiver and a top priority for the Spartans, listed MSU alongside Florida, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Oregon, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Maryland, Cincinnati, and Nebraska. The 6-foot-3 wideout is listed...
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Evaluating Michigan State Football's '22 Commits

East Lansing, Mich. – Since being hired by Michigan State, Mel Tucker has been focused on building towards the future. Entering his second year, he and his staff have five players committed to their 2022 recruiting class. The NCAA recruiting period is scheduled to end on June 1 after being...