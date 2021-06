The queen of rap has returned. After a short Twitter hiatus and the birth of her new son (whom she affectionately calls Papa Bear), Nicki Minaj has finally come back to release a new project — sort of. She put up her first mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty on streaming services for the first time, and as the cherry on top it comes with three new songs: “Fractions,” “Crocodile Teeth (Remix),” and “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, bringing the Young Money crew together for the first time in nearly three years.