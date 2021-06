After opening a three-game trip with a 10-6 victory over Grace Christian on Thursday, Kodiak baseball finished with an 11-1 loss to Palmer and an 18-7 win over Houston. The loss to Palmer ended Kodiak’s perfect run through the Southcentral Conference. The Bears stand at 7-1 in conference, 9-5 overall as they head into the final week of the regular season. Kodiak concludes conference play with games at Soldotna Friday and Saturday.