Beauty & Fashion

Ariana Grande's Wedding Dress Was Surprisingly Simple

NYLON
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter making us all wait for a whole two weeks since marrying Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande has finally shared photos of her wedding dress, custom designed by Vera Wang, on Wednesday. The bride kept it simple in a lily-white silk charmeuse strapless column gown accented by a sculpted neckline and empire waist, which she paired with a hand-pleated veil with a satin bow on the top. According to Vogue, the singer and designer made a pact at the 2019 Met Gala that Wang would design her wedding gown when the day finally came.

California State
Ariana Grande
Giuseppe Zanotti
Vera Wang
