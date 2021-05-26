Ariana Grande's Wedding Dress Was Surprisingly Simple

After making us all wait for a whole two weeks since marrying Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande has finally shared photos of her wedding dress, custom designed by Vera Wang, on Wednesday. The bride kept it simple in a lily-white silk charmeuse strapless column gown accented by a sculpted neckline and empire waist, which she paired with a hand-pleated veil with a satin bow on the top. According to Vogue, the singer and designer made a pact at the 2019 Met Gala that Wang would design her wedding gown when the day finally came.