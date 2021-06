Fred Cary from IdeaPros has noticed that there are patterns in how entrepreneurs function. After all, the modern successful entrepreneur doesn’t have enough time in their day to plan out every detail of their business. Cary’s business, in turn, is built around helping entrepreneurs find their places in the world, and this means that he has to help them overcome typical challenges they may face. He’s managed several startups himself, giving him insight, and over 300 other companies have succeeded thanks to his advice. His research into their success guides those whom he now advises.