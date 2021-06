Friday, June 18, area producers are invited to attend a tour at two northcentral Montana operations to see their results with regenerative agriculture practices. The tour will begin at 8 a.m. at Diamond D Angus of Valier (4092 Valier-Dupuyer Rd, Valier). Mark DeBoo will share his experiences with intensive grazing under pivots and eliminating synthetic fertilizer. He will also demonstrate how they move cattle, explain their fencing and grazing system, and answer any other questions the group may have.