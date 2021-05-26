Cancel
POTUS

Biden Dumps Committee Favoring Neoclassical Architecture Over Sustainable Design

By Lloyd Alter
Tree Hugger
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden fired four appointees to the Commission of Fine Arts, which oversees the design of federal buildings. In his last days as president, Donald Trump dropped an "Executive Order on Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture" essentially banning modern architecture and packed the commission with traditionalists to elevate neoclassical architecture.

