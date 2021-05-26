Infinite, Sci-Fi Action Film Starring Mark Wahlberg, Will Premiere on Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus has announced that Infinite, a new sci-fi action film starring Mark Wahlberg, will premiere exclusively on its streaming service on June 10. Based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz, Infinite is about Evan McCauley (Wahlberg) who has skills and memories he doesn't have memories of acquiring. McCauley self-medicates in order to keep these memories from driving him to a mental breakdown, but he finds himself the target of a secret group called "Infinites."www.ign.com