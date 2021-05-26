Cancel
Tax Fraud Added to List of Charges Against Ex-Philly Treasurer

By Rudy Chinchilla
NBC Philadelphia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia’s former treasurer is now being charged with tax fraud and failure to file tax returns – in addition to 14 other charges that forced his ouster last year. The latest charges against Christian Dunbar, 41, include three counts of failure to file tax returns and two counts of filing a false tax return. The charges came in the form of a superseding indictment and were added to charges that include embezzling money and faking a marriage to get U.S. citizenship.

