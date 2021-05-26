Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Biomutant Problems Explained on PS5, PS4 & Xbox Consoles - Performance Review

IGN
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiomutant has a lot of problems on both the PS5, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. From low-quality textures to a 60fps mode at launch that simply does not live up to what it should be, any Biomutant review should cover off on these problems. The Biomutant release time is here on Steam and consoles so we have some recommendations for how you can get the most out of your time with the game. The Biomutant Metacritic score currently has the game at a 62 on PS4 and it doesn't fair much better on any of the other platforms either. We explain why.

www.ign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Ps4#60fps#Biomutant Problems#Ps4 Xbox Consoles#Xbox Series S#Steam#Launch#The Game#Review#Low Quality Textures#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

PC Review - 'Biomutant'

Biomutant is a post-apocalyptic open-world action RPG that delivers real-time melee, shooter and mutant ability action. In August 2017, Biomutant was introduced to the world with some favorable impressions. From one convention to another over the course of the next year, it was shown off to critics and players alike, and both parties were impressed with the efforts of the new studio founded by former Avalanche Studios employees. Then it disappeared from the public eye, with the only news being that the game was still in progress. Three years after it disappeared, Biomutant is finally being released, and the result is exactly what we've hoped for.
Video Gamestimesnewsexpress.com

PS5 & Xbox Series X – What are the Best Accessories for the New Consoles?

When it comes to choosing between the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, there’s honestly not much in it. Both of the new consoles have access to most of the same games, and the specs between the two are also fairly similar. The difference could be noticed, though, in the hardware available for each of them. By browsing the accessories, gamers can choose which device they would prefer to buy. So, for those torn between the two, let’s take a look at some of these differences in accessories.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Biomutant Out Now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

After a long wait publisher THQ Nordic and developer Experiment 101 have released the open-world action RPG, Biomutant, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Biomutant is also playable on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. The PlayStation 5 version of the game runs in 1080p resoltuion at 60 frames per second. Native 4K has been disabled on the PS5 version due to stability and performance issues and will remain deactivated for the release version. On the Xbox Series X the game runs in native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with Dynamic Resolution.
Video Gamesava360.com

PS5, Xbox Shortages Will Get Worse Before They Get Better - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, we discuss the scarcity of both consoles, and how that might not get easier any time soon. Sony is expecting PS5 shortages to continue into 2021 and console production issues might also mean that AAA exclusives like Halo Infinite might not receive their own special edition of the Xbox Series S or X. We'll also dive into the upcoming holiday season and the game releases just on the horizon. And of course, we can't ignore E3 as event season ramps up and we hear more from the likes of Microsoft and Bethesda.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Biomutant Release Time on PC and Consoles

Biomutant launches today. We have already learned game's release times on PC and consoles. Biomutant, the action RPG by Experiment 101, will launch later today The game will be released on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The specific release time depends on which version you want to buy. On...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is Biomutant on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox and PC gamers looking forward to this week’s most eagerly anticipated game are probably wondering if there’s a Biomutant Xbox Game Pass release, or whether one is planned. A free release is already confirmed for EA Play Pro, but a Biomutant Game Pass release will surely be what more gamers will be interested in. Is Biomutant free on Xbox Game Pass, and if not now, will it come to Microsoft’s service later?
Video GamesTwinfinite

Biomutant: Is It PS5 & Xbox Series X Enhanced? Answered

Looking forward to Biomutant but have a PS5 and Xbox Series X? Well, lucky you! But you’re likely wondering whether there are any Biomutant Xbox Series X and PS5 enhancements for the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game when they release on May 25. Here’s what you need to know.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

BIOMUTANT Review: Almost Nailed It

Close your eyes and recall the narrating voice and style of Little Big Planet or Dungeons 3. Now, in your mind’s eye visualize Kung Fu Panda, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Breath of the Wild, and Devil May Cry. Congratulations, you’ve just experienced THQ Nordic and Experiment 101’s new game, Biomutant!
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

The RPG Files: Biomutant Review

Biomutant, simply put, is an enigma. There's so many things I want to complain about, little bits of jankiness scattered around that should make it easy for a critic to tear this game apart. The narrator talks way too much, so much the game gives you an option to tone it down. Re-used environments and identical dialogue between multiple characters show where some shortcuts might have been taken during development. Combat, while fluid most of the time, can suffer the occasional oddity. Despite all of this, I am fascinated by Biomutant and want everyone to try it whenever they can. It's a game that really needs to be experienced first-hand in order to be truly appreciated.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Biomutant – Review

It is difficult to find a more unique and exciting concept for a new video game than Biomutant in 2021. A post-apocalypse where humans have gone extinct thanks to their own waste and destruction of the world; in their wake rise mutated mammals that have inherited the Earth and created societies and factions on top of the waste and ruin of humans long ago.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

BIOMUTANT Review An Absolute Masterpiece

I believe it was 2017 when I first heard about BIOMUTANT when I wandered over to the THQ Nordic booth at PAX Prime. I was originally over there to talk a bit about Darksiders 3 and the rep I was chatting with insisted I check out the demo for a game called, you guessed it, BIOMUTANT. For me, the demo was the absolute star in a sea of demos and indie titles at PAX. Running only about 5-10 minutes long of gameplay I came back, waited in line, and played it again every day I was there. Even in the demo, the controls felt amazing, the narration was humorous, and the abilities you got to use were bizarre, yet awesome to deploy in the heat of battle. If you’ve followed the history of BIOMUTANT then you know what came since then was a series of missed release dates because the developers just didn’t have a game ready that they felt proud of and the producers, THQ Nordic, did not push for a release of an incomplete game – and I am so glad that we had to wait as developers Experiment 101 has given us one of the best games I’ve had the pleasure of playing in years.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – Biomutant

Experiment 101’s action-RPG Biomutant, self-styled as a “post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable,” has been in development since 2015, the alternately impressive and infuriating result of just 20 employees toiling away for the last six years. It’s tough to deny that the strains of development are felt all throughout the game, which while...
TechnologyIGN

The Last of Us 2 Update 1.08 - A PS5 Patch Pushing to 60FPS - Performance Review

The Last Os Us 2 Update 1.08 does a lot to enhance the game on the PS5. It pushes The Last of Us Part 2 60fps and does quite well with this PS5 upgrade. This Last of Us Performance Review focuses on The Last of Us 2 Update 1.08 on the PS5 console which is the most recent Last of Us 2 Patch giving it the PS5 update many had been hoping for. The Last of Us Part 2 PS5 Upgrade makes it look better than ever! With this generation, one thing has become the biggest talking point, Backwards Compatibility. And not just any BC, boosted BC thanks to the power inside the new PS5, Naughty Dog has let it off the chain with this new PS5 patch. But how good is it and what does it tell us about the PS5 potential? Click on in above to learn this and more.