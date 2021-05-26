Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Games With Gold for June 2021 Announced

By Adam Bankhurst
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has revealed that June 2021's Xbox Games with Gold are Injustice: Gods Among Us, The King's Bird, Shadows: Awakening, and NeoGeo Battle Coliseum. As detailed on Xbox Wire, all Xbox Live Gold members and those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to download these games beginning on June 1.

www.ign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Wire#Xbox 360#Xbox Live Gold#Microsoft Corp#Adventure Games#Mortal Kombat#Neogeo Battle Coliseum#Xbox Game#Polish#Netherrealm#Armello#Ign#Tropico#Gold Lineup#June#Ps2#Heroes#Physics Based Movement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase Happening June 13

Game company Microsoft has announced that the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will be streaming early next month. The upcoming games showcase will be streamed on Sunday, June 13 at 10 AM PT. According to Microsoft, it will be focused on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and many game creators from their partners from around the world.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

The Official Tokyo 2020 Olympics Game Arrives On Xbox This June

Incredibly, it's been nine years since the last official Olympics game released worldwide on Xbox (the enjoyable London 2012 on Xbox 360), but that's all about to change with Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game. Originally launching last year in Japan alone, the game has been spotted...
Video GamesNeowin

Victoria 3 announced by Paradox Interactive, coming day one to Xbox Game Pass

Victoria, the grand strategy society simulation series from Paradox Interactive set in the 19th century, is finally getting a third entry. Following years of requests by its passionate community, the strategy game specializing publisher surprise unveiled Victoria 3 with an announcement trailer during its PDXCON Remixed presentation today in the closing act.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Xbox Games with Gold June: Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum, more

Xbox Games with Gold for June have been announced. June’s Xbox Games with Gold have been announced and the titles are: The King’s Bird, Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum, and Injustice: Gods Among Us. The King’s Bird is an award-winning artistic platform adventure title featuring physics-based movement. It will be...
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Microsoft reveals the new Games with Gold for June 2021

Microsoft has shared all the details about the June Games with Gold today, which probably won’t trigger major FOMO for Xbox gamers paying more attention to Xbox Game Pass announcements. The first Games with Gold for the month of June are the platformer The King’s Bird and the Xbox 360 fighting game NeoGeo Battle Coliseum, and both of them will be free to grab on June 1.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Biomutant on Xbox Game Pass?

Biomutant, a new single-player action RPG, will unfortunately not be on Xbox Game Pass for its release on Tuesday. Though it is possible that Biomutant will eventually be on Xbox Game Pass in the future, its release on Tuesday will only be available through EA Play Pro when it releases.
Video GamesNeowin

June Games with Gold to bring Injustice, The King's Bird, and more

With less than a week left in May, Microsoft today unveiled the next deliveries of bonus games heading for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Games with Gold June has the usual spread of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games. The first wave is planned to land on June 1 followed by the second wave on June 15 — though usually earlier by at least a day. Each wave will include an Xbox 360 game and an Xbox One game, both with backward compatibility support on the Xbox Series X|S consoles.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Injustice: Gods Among Us headlines the Xbox Games With Gold freebies for June 2021

It’s hard to believe that we’re approaching the halfway point of the year, but 2021 has pushed on at such pace that we better start believing. But aside from the madness of the real world, there is nearly as many crazy goings on present in the virtual one too, with the Xbox Games With Gold scheme coming to the fore once again to deliver a smattering of free titles the way of Xbox players. Want to be in on the fully confirmed details of the freebies coming your way through Xbox Games With Gold for June 2021?
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Gold Rush: The Game Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Make your gold mining dream come true - start with few spare bucks and work your way up to becoming a millionaire! Gold Rush: The Game is a gold mining simulator based on the smash-hit Discovery Channel series. Sit behind the wheel of multiple vehicles such as excavator, drill, front-end loader, bulldozer, and others. The whole gold mining operation depends on your steering skills! Experience the challenging life of a chief mechanic. Various parts of machines can break when least expected and cost you big time. Keep improving your gold mining business. Start with a simple bucket and hog pan, lease your first claim, and upgrade it to the next tiers as you begin to dig gold. Admire highly detailed vehicles and gold mining machines. Purchase new and more efficient wash plant parts to increase your earnings. Explore a big, detailed world with four unique gold mining claims with fully deformable terrain. Each fragment of the world contains a background story you can discover in your spare time. Let's get digging!
MLBWorthPlaying.com

Xbox Game Pass Reveals New PC/Xbox Titles Being Added In June As Part Of Wave 1

Xbox Series X is Microsoft's fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you. Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's digital gaming subscription service that gives you...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Xbox Game Pass Adds For Honor, Darkest Dungeon, and More in Early June

Microsoft has revealed the titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early June, and while the lineup is a bit more sparse than usual (likely due to big surprises being held back for Microsoft’s E3 presentation), there’s still some solid additions. Subscribers can look forward to For Honor, Darkest Dungeon, and the quirky new-release indie adventure game, Backbone. Meanwhile, Wild at Heart is now available to play via the cloud.