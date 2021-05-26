Cancel
MLB

Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Could rejoin rotation Sunday

 8 days ago

Kuhl (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Rockies, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. The decision on reinstating Kuhl from the IL before the weekend concludes will likely hinge on whether the Pirates feel he's ramped up enough after he completed his second rehab start at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. He worked 3.1 innings (64 pitches) in the outing, giving up one run on one hit and two walks while striking out four. If the Pirates determine that Kuhl will need one more start in the minors before being activated, Cody Ponce would likely get a second turn through the rotation Sunday.

