Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Participates in fielding drills
DeJong (ribs) was working on his fielding ahead of Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. DeJong did some light running Monday, and he now appears to have resumed some baseball activities. DeJong could resume some hitting later in the week, but a timetable for his return to game action hasn't yet been established. The shortstop has been out with a non-displaced rib fracture since mid-May.www.cbssports.com