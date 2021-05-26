Cancel
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Participates in fielding drills

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

DeJong (ribs) was working on his fielding ahead of Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. DeJong did some light running Monday, and he now appears to have resumed some baseball activities. DeJong could resume some hitting later in the week, but a timetable for his return to game action hasn't yet been established. The shortstop has been out with a non-displaced rib fracture since mid-May.

