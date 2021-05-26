Anniversary of George Floyd's death marked by marches, riot in Portland

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(PORTLAND, Ore.) After several peaceful events related to the anniversary of George Floyd’s death occurred Tuesday, a riot was declared by police overnight after one crowd smashed windows at Portland City Hall and tried to set the Justice Center on fire, KOIN reports.

Floyd’s murder on May 25, 2020, at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, set off a social movement and protests across the U.S. and the world. Protests in Portland continued for over 100 consecutive nights. What initially began as an outcry over Floyd’s death became a national conversation surrounding policing and use of force.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers arrived at the Justice Center around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a crowd had pushed a burning dumpster up against the building and were chanting “burn the building down.” Others threw frozen water bottles and eggs at officers and metal spikes into the road, police said. Fencing was also torn down at Chapman Square Park.

Police said they warned the crowd against engaging in illegal activity.

The metal spikes were cleared from the road by officers so that firefighters could reach the dumpster fire. PPB said officers deployed smoke before leaving the scene.

About 30 minutes later, the group of around 200 people had moved to Portland City Hall and were smashing and tagging windows, police said. Officers told people to leave or face arrest and use of force.

Police announced at 11 p.m. that they had made “targeted arrests…of some who have engaged in criminal activity.”

There were three large events in Portland on Tuesday related to the anniversary of Floyd's death; one started at Revolution Hall and the others downtown.